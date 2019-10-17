App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

35 foreigners killed, 4 injured as bus crashes in Saudi Arabia: Report

A collision between "a private chartered bus... with a heavy vehicle (loader)" in the western Saudi Arabian city, a spokesman for Medina police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Thirty-five people were killed and four others injured when a bus crashed with another heavy vehicle, Saudi state media said on Thursday.

Those involved were Arab and Asian pilgrims, according to local media, who carried pictures of the bus engulfed in flames and with its windows blown out.

The injured have been transferred to Al-Hamna Hospital, SPA added, and authorities have launched an investigation.

As part of efforts to diversify its oil-dependent economy, Saudi Arabia wants to foster a year-round religious tourism sector that includes millions of pilgrims.

With PTI inputs

First Published on Oct 17, 2019 09:05 am

tags #bus #Saudi Arabia #World News

