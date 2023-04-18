 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
31 tribals from Karnataka stranded in war-torn Sudan

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

As many as 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation.

The officer said his department has asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan. "As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out. The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it," Rajan said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Government of India to intervene and bring the stranded people back to the country. "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return," he tweeted.