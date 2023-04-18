31 tribals from Karnataka stranded in war-torn Sudan

Fighter jets swooped overhead and anti-aircraft fire lit up the skies as darkness fell.

As many as 31 people belonging to Hakki-Pikki tribal community from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan, where rival factions of the ruling military regime have been battling for control of the African nation.

Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan said, "We have got a message that a group of 31 people hailing from Karnataka are stranded in Sudan. We have informed the Ministry of External Affairs about it."

The officer said his department has asked the group to follow the instructions of the Indian embassy in Sudan. "As of now, stranded people should stay wherever they are and not venture out. The MEA is seized of the matter and is working on it," Rajan said in a statement.

In a series of tweets, Congress leader Siddaramaiah urged the Government of India to intervene and bring the stranded people back to the country. "It is reported that 31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe, are stranded in Sudan which is troubled by civil war. I urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia, @MEAIndia and @BSBommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return," he tweeted.

The Hakki Pikkis in Sudan were left stranded without food for the past few days and the government has not yet initiated action to bring them back, he alleged. Siddaramaiah sought the BJP government at the Centre to immediately open diplomatic discussions and reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki-Pikkis.

"It is also unfortunate to know that we have lost one Indian & 60 others in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region," he said in his message.

At least 185 people have been killed and over 1,800 wounded since the fighting erupted in Sudan. The sudden outbreak of violence over the weekend between the nation’s two top generals, each backed by tens of thousands of heavily armed fighters, trapped millions of people in their homes or wherever they could find shelter, with supplies running low and several hospitals forced to shut down.

The two sides are using tanks, artillery and other heavy weapons in densely populated areas.