App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 01:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

30 migrants missing in crocodile-infested Australian rainforest after boat sinks

The police have reportedly detained 11 men, all Vietnamese, while the search operation for 30 other continues.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Around 30 irregular migrants are believed to be in hiding inside the crocodile-infested Daintree rainforest in Queensland, Australia, after their boat  foundered near the mouth of Daintree River, according to a report by The Guardian.

The police have reportedly detained 11 men, all Vietnamese, while the search operation for 30 other continues.

The mangroves are infested with deadly salt-water crocodiles, where the people are believed to be hiding.

It remains unclear if any of those migrants had requested for protection or asylum from Australian authorities.

related news

Boats carrying asylum seekers from Vietnam are usually intercepted upon reaching Australian waters. The people are usually sent back to Vietnam.

Julia Leu, Douglas Shire Council mayor, told the newspaper, “I am concerned about anyone who is unfamiliar with the rainforest. Anyone who finds themselves in crocodile habitat needs to exercise extreme common sense, especially in the Daintree."

Dave Patterson, Operator of Daintree Fishing and Photography Tours, told the newspaper that at around 8.30 am, he saw an “odd-looking wooden boat that looked like a Vietnamese-Chinese-Indonesian fishing boat," believing it to be a gill netting boat.

“There were people on it that just bailed out of the boat,” he said.

“The Australian Border Force now has a contingent of officers on site and is grateful for the support provided by Queensland police service,” a border force spokesman said, according to the report, adding that their top priority is to ensure the safety of the people on the boats.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 01:51 pm

tags #Australia #Trending News #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.