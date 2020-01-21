3 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

There were no immediate reports of casualties
Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, reports suggest.
Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.
The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:31 am