you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

There were no immediate reports of casualties

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Three rockets hit near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone, reports suggest.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

Close

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 21, 2020 07:31 am

tags #Current Affairs #Iraq #United States #World News

