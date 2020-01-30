3-Point Analysis | US Fed maintains status quo, concerns grow over coronavirus outbreak

The US Federal Reserve stayed put with its script at its first policy meet of 2020 pulling out no surprises as it unanimously decided to maintain key lending rates within 1.50-1.75 percent.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in China cast dark clouds on the Fed's economic outlook as commentary for the economy read: “A strong labour market but weakness in investments, manufacturing and exports continues.”

