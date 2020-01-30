App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 07:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | US Fed maintains status quo, concerns grow over coronavirus outbreak

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement on global economic growth stabilising and diminishing uncertainties around trade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The US Federal Reserve stayed put with its script at its first policy meet of 2020 pulling out no surprises as it unanimously decided to maintain key lending rates within 1.50-1.75 percent.

However, the coronavirus outbreak in China cast dark clouds on the Fed's economic outlook as commentary for the economy read: “A strong labour market but weakness in investments, manufacturing and exports continues.”

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to decode Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s statement on global economic growth stabilising and diminishing uncertainties around trade.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:48 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #healthcare #Nirmala Sitharaman #pharma sector #video

