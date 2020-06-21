App
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

3 feared dead, several injured in multiple stabbings in UK city of Reading

The news came soon after an anti-racism Black Lives Matter protest in the area earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Three persons were feared dead and several others injured in a stabbing spree on June 20 evening in a central park in the city of Reading in south East England park, prompting police to launch probe into the case with counter-terror officials too joining the investigation.

Unconfirmed reports say that three people may have died and a man — believed to be a Libyan — has been arrested at the scene.

“A number of people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital,” Thames Valley Police said in a statement.

“A police cordon is in place in Forbury Gardens in Reading as officers investigate. We are asking the public to avoid the area at this time,” the statement said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his "thoughts are with all of those affected by the appalling incident in Reading". “My thanks to the emergency services on the scene," he said.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed her deep concern soon after the incident. “Deeply concerned to hear reports of an incident in Reading. My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she said.

Eyewitness accounts on social media have reported paramedics and police tending to several wounded people in the park where the incident took place.

The news came soon after an anti-racism Black Lives Matter protest in the area earlier.

The police say there is no suggestion so far that the incident is linked to any protests. “There is no indication that this incident is linked to the Black Lives Matter protest that took place in Reading today,” Thames Valley Police said in a Twitter statement.

Some media reports said a police officer was seen as he "rugby tackled" a suspect to the ground.

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the stabbing was "very concerning".

First Published on Jun 21, 2020 08:40 am

