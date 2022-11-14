 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3 dead in shooting at University of Virginia

It was not immediately clear if the victims were students.

A Virginia State Police criminal investigation truck is shown at the crime scene where 3 people were killed and 2 others wounded on the grounds of the University of Virginia on November 14, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

A student gunman was at large after he fatally shot three people and wounded two others at a garage on the University of Virginia campus late Sunday night, authorities said.

Around 6:30 a.m. Eastern time Monday, the university again urged people in and around campus to remain sheltered in place as authorities searched for the suspect. Classes on Monday were canceled.

The university’s office of emergency management said it received reports of shots fired at a garage on Culbreth Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The University of Virginia Police Department identified the gunman as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., who the university president said in an email to the campus was a student at the school.

University police warned that Jones was “armed and dangerous.” They said several law enforcement agencies were helping with the search for Jones, and that the Virginia state police had deployed helicopters as part of the effort.

Eva Surovell, a senior at the university and the editor-in-chief of The Cavalier Daily, the campus newspaper, told NBC News in Washington that students were taking the news seriously. “Everyone is awake, everyone is sheltering in place, calling family, checking in, making sure they’re OK,” she said. “It’s certainly somber.”