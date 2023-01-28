 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
California shooting | 3, dead, 4 injured in latest shooting incident near Los Angeles

Associated Press
Jan 28, 2023 / 09:30 PM IST

Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest, an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood.

This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month. (Representative image: Reuters)

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in California area early Saturday morning.

Of the seven people who were shot, four were standing outside. The three who were killed were in a vehicle.

Their identities were not released. Those who were injured were taken to a hospital and are in critical condition.