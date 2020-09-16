172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|29-german-police-suspended-for-sharing-pictures-of-hitler-5848991.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2020 06:46 PM IST | Source: Reuters

29 German police suspended for sharing pictures of Hitler

The German police officers are also accused of using far-right chat rooms where extremist content, such as Swastikas and other Nazi symbols, that breaches the German constitution was shared.

Reuters

Twenty-nine police officers have been suspended in Germany for sharing pictures of Adolf Hitler and doctored depictions of refugees in gas chambers on their mobile phones, officials in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) said on Wednesday.

They are also accused of using far-right chat rooms where extremist content, such as Swastikas and other Nazi symbols, that breaches the German constitution was shared.

The incident is embarrassing for German police and security agencies, who have faced accusations of not doing enough to unearth potentially violent nationalists in their ranks.

Close

It is a sensitive issue in a country where awareness of the World War Two genocide of millions of Jews by the Nazis under Hitler is strong.

related news

"This is a disgrace for the NRW police," said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul, announcing an investigation against 29 male and female officers.

Some of the suspects could be charged with disseminating Nazi propaganda and hate speech and could be dismissed from the police. Others are accused of failing to report their colleagues.

"I'm appalled and ashamed," said Frank Richter, chief of the police force in the city of Essen where most of the suspects worked. "It is hard to find words."

German prosecutors said last month they were investigating a retired police officer suspected of sending threatening emails, signed with the name of a gang of neo-Nazi killers, to prominent figures of immigrant background.

The emails, including some sent to legislators with a Turkish background, were signed "NSU 2.0", a reference to the "National Socialist Underground" neo-Nazi gang, which killed 10 people, mainly immigrants, between 2000 and 2007.
First Published on Sep 16, 2020 06:35 pm

tags #Adolf Hitler #Germany #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.