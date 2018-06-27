28-year-old Hispanic candidate beats veteran Democrat Joe Crowley in NY primary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old progressive candidate, defeated 10 -term representative Joe Crowley in the democratic primary of New York's 14th Congressional District, according to a report in The Guardian.



One year ago, @Ocasio2018 was working at a craft cocktail bar in Manhattan -- their website still has an image of her mixing drinks. From the bar, to destroying the Queens Democratic machine, in one year. pic.twitter.com/XvmDYxAXG4

— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 27, 2018

Crowley has served in Congress for nearly two decades and didn't have a primary opponent for 14 years. He was also considered to be next in line for the position of leader of the Democrats in Congress, which is currently held by Nancy Pelosi.

On the other hand, Ocasio-Cortez worked at a craft cocktail bar till November 2017. She targeted Crowley's ties to Wall Street, much like Bernie Sanders' campaign against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential elections. She is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and by Our Revolution, which is also affiliated to Sanders.

Ocasio-Cortez spent the week before the primaries at the detention centre in Texas, protesting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

After the defeat, Crowley tweeted that he will back Ocasio-Cortez, and said that the Trump administration was a threat to diversity and that the Democrats need to win the elections in November.

This is the start of a movement. Thank you all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

"We believe she is the future of the Democratic Party. Today, she ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley. Here in New York, the progressive revolution has begun, and we could not be more proud to be a part of that movement," said Cynthia Nixon, who is in the race to become the next New York Governor.