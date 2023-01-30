English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    46 killed, over 100 injured in Taliban suicide attack at mosque in high-security zone in Pakistan's Peshawar

    Lady Reading Hospital officials said 46 people have died so far. However, the Peshawar Police has released a list of 38 victims.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

    A Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque packed with worshippers during afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan's northwestern Peshawar city, killing at least 46 people and wounding more than 100 others, mostly policemen, security and health officials said.

    The blast occurred inside the mosque in the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad - were offering the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers. The bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, officials said.

    Lady Reading Hospital officials said 46 people have died so far. However, the Peshawar Police has released a list of 38 victims.

    There were mostly policemen among the injured.