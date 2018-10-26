App
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 09:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

249K Indian students in US varsities, says latest report

China tops the list with 4,81,106 students, according to a report released by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

India is the second largest source country of foreign students in the US, with over two lakh Indians studying in various American universities in 2017, the latest official report said on October 26.

China tops the list with 4,81,106 students, according to a report released by the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Of over 1.5 million international students studying in various educational institutions in the US in 2017, Indians accounted for more than 2,49,763, the report said.

China and India together account for nearly half of the foreign students in America.

They are followed by three other Asian countries -- South Korea (95,701), Saudi Arabia (72,358) and Japan (41,862) – in the top five.

Other countries in the top 10 are Canada, Vietnam, Brazil, Taiwan and Mexico.

However, India tops the list of students with STEM OPT authorisation.

Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme is a 24-month extension of OPT for qualifying students with STEM degrees. Pre-completion OPT takes place prior to a student's programme end date.

Of the 89,839 STEM OPT foreign students in 2017, as many as 50,507 were from India, followed by China (21,705), South Korea (1,670), Taiwan (1,360), and Iran (1,161).

Notably, Indians do not prefer to come to the US for school studies, the report indicated.

China with 44,573 students tops the list of foreign students at higher secondary level, followed by South Korea (6,842), Vietnam (6,017), Mexico (2,865) and Brazil (1,926).
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 09:21 pm

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

