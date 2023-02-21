 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsWorld

2,400 India Young Professionals Scheme visas on offer in first UK ballot

PTI
Feb 21, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

The scheme, formally launched last month, allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

Representational image. (Photo via Unsplash)

There are 2,400 visas available to eligible Indians under the UK-India Young Professional Scheme in the first ballot to open at the end of this month, the UK government announced on Tuesday.

The scheme, formally launched last month, allows Indian citizens between 18 and 30 years old to live and work in the UK for up to two years.

"This is an excellent opportunity for India's brightest young people between the ages of 18-30 to experience the best of the UK," said the British High Commission in New Delhi as it released the detailed eligibility criteria for the new scheme.

Under the reciprocal arrangement signed off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, at the G20 summit in Indonesia last November, British nationals would also be offered similar visas to live and work in India.