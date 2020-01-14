App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 10:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Jeep Compass Diesel automatic launched in India at Rs 21.96 lakh

The Limited Plus AT debuts at Rs 24,99,000 and the Longitude AT is priced at Rs 21,96,000.

Carlsen Martin

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) India announced the launch of the 2020 Jeep Compass BS6 in India on January 14. The 2020 Jeep Compass comes in two variants – Limited Plus AT and Longitude AT. Both models come with 4x4 systems with the Limited Plus AT debuting at Rs 24,99,000 and the Longitude AT is priced at Rs 21,96,000.

The launch also marks the arrival of the 4x4 diesel automatic version of the Jeep Compass that was previously only available with the Compass Trailhawk. The Longitude and Limited Plus models get the same BS6-compliant 2-litre MultiJet II 173 HP turbo-diesel engine. The new trims are also equipped with nine-speed automatic transmission.

FCA India President and, Managing Director Partha Datta, said in a statement, “We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will be available to consumers right away.”

Close

"This rollout has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline."

related news

The Longitude version features standard 17-inch alloys, safety aids like electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, anti-locking braking system and disc brakes on all four wheels, to name a few. The high-end Limited Plus gets an additional sunroof, rain-sensitive wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels and six airbags.

Before the arrival of the Jeep Compass 2020, the top-of-the-line Trailhawk, priced at around Rs 27,00,000 was the only other diesel automatic Compass in the Indian markets. The launch of the 2020 Jeep Compass models brings the price of the category down by nearly Rs 5,00,000. To book or test-drive a Limited Plus AT or Longitude AT, you can visit any one of the 80 FCA authorised dealer showrooms that are present in 68 cities across India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 10:19 pm

tags #Jeep

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.