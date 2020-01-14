2020 Jeep Compass Diesel automatic launched in India at Rs 21.96 lakh

The Limited Plus AT debuts at Rs 24,99,000 and the Longitude AT is priced at Rs 21,96,000.
Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) India announced the launch of the 2020 Jeep Compass BS6 in India on January 14. The 2020 Jeep Compass comes in two variants – Limited Plus AT and Longitude AT. Both models come with 4x4 systems with the Limited Plus AT debuting at Rs 24,99,000 and the Longitude AT is priced at Rs 21,96,000.
The launch also marks the arrival of the 4x4 diesel automatic version of the Jeep Compass that was previously only available with the Compass Trailhawk. The Longitude and Limited Plus models get the same BS6-compliant 2-litre MultiJet II 173 HP turbo-diesel engine. The new trims are also equipped with nine-speed automatic transmission.
FCA India President and, Managing Director Partha Datta, said in a statement, “We are strengthening and expanding the Jeep Compass range with the introduction of four diesel automatic variants, of which, the base and top-end variant will be available to consumers right away.”
"This rollout has also given us the opportunity to offer our locally-made BSVI-compliant 2.0-litre turbo-diesel powertrain to consumers much before the statutory deadline."
The Longitude version features standard 17-inch alloys, safety aids like electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, anti-locking braking system and disc brakes on all four wheels, to name a few. The high-end Limited Plus gets an additional sunroof, rain-sensitive wipers, 18-inch alloy wheels and six airbags.Before the arrival of the Jeep Compass 2020, the top-of-the-line Trailhawk, priced at around Rs 27,00,000 was the only other diesel automatic Compass in the Indian markets. The launch of the 2020 Jeep Compass models brings the price of the category down by nearly Rs 5,00,000. To book or test-drive a Limited Plus AT or Longitude AT, you can visit any one of the 80 FCA authorised dealer showrooms that are present in 68 cities across India.