English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    20 people injured in bomb blast in Pakistan: Police

    The blast had taken place in a sweets shop located in a crowded market in the main bazar of Kohlu town. So far 20 people have been injured and all of them have been rushed to the district hospital, a senior police official said.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST

    At least 20 people were injured after a bomb blast ripped through a shop in a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, police said. The incident happened in the sweet shop located in a crowded market located in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

    The blast had taken place in a sweets shop located in a crowded market in the main bazar of Kohlu town. So far 20 people have been injured and all of them have been rushed to the district hospital, a senior police official said.

    Terror attacks, including suicide and remote controlled bomb blasts, are a frequent menace in the Balochistan province with militants and insurgents not even sparing civilians in their bid to create unrest and hit at security forces and installations.
    PTI
    Tags: #Pakistan.Police #World News
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.