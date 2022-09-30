20 people injured in bomb blast in Pakistan: Police

At least 20 people were injured after a bomb blast ripped through a shop in a busy market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Friday, police said. The incident happened in the sweet shop located in a crowded market located in Kohlu district of Balochistan.

The blast had taken place in a sweets shop located in a crowded market in the main bazar of Kohlu town. So far 20 people have been injured and all of them have been rushed to the district hospital, a senior police official said.

Terror attacks, including suicide and remote controlled bomb blasts, are a frequent menace in the Balochistan province with militants and insurgents not even sparing civilians in their bid to create unrest and hit at security forces and installations.