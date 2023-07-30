English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    20 killed in blast at political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

    The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

    PTI
    July 30, 2023 / 06:34 PM IST
    Rescue workers carry a wounded man after the explosion (AP photo)

    Rescue workers carry a wounded man after the explosion (AP photo)

    At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

    The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

    The police said that about 50 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

    Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

    Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

    PTI
    Tags: #bomb explosion #Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province #Pakistan #World News
    first published: Jul 30, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!