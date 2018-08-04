App
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

20 killed, 8 missing as heavy rains trigger flood in China

Over 8,700 houses, farmland, roads, railway lines and power and telecommunication facilities were damaged in the floods that have wreaked havoc in China since early this week

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Twenty people were killed and eight others went missing as torrential rains triggered flood in northwest China, state-run media reported today.

Over 8,700 houses, farmland, roads, railway lines and power and telecommunication facilities were damaged in the floods that have wreaked havoc in China since early this week, it said.

While 20 people died this week in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, eight remained missing after heavy downpours hit Qincheng Township in Hami on July 31, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

The floods triggered a partial breach of a reservoir, as the floodwater flowing into the reservoir reached 1,848 cubic metres per second, tripling the maximum of 537 cubic metres per second designed to withstand the worst flood in 300 years.

Meanwhile, over 5,500 people have been evacuated and provided with tents, daily necessities and medical treatment in temporary relocation sites, the report said.

More than 3,000 people, including government officials, soldiers and medical staff, have been deployed so far for the relief and rescue operations, it said.
First Published on Aug 4, 2018 03:15 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #Trending News

