Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2-year Japan Railway project to make trains faster by a minute

The project aims at increasing trains' speed limit to 130 km per hour, from the current 110 km per hour limit.

In a bid to maintains its status as one of the best in the world, the Japan's East Japan Railway Company, is working on a project that will improve efficiency of its trains.

The project aims at increasing trains' speed limit to 130 km per hour, from the current 110 km per hour limit.

The two-year construction project involves building a railway channel that will take passengers from Ueno station to Omiya station, one minute faster.

According to a report in Engadget, one of the project's representatives said that it presently takes around 30 minutes to get from Ueno to Omiya and vice versa; reducing the number by even one minute can ensure increased passenger numbers.

However, many residents of these communities are concerned about the vibrations and noise that will be generated by the super fast trains.

The railways are working on installing additional sound absorbing panels that will reduce the noise enough to not bother surrounding neighbourhoods.

Large number of people have criticised the project, pointing that the project will have minimal gains in spite of investing considerable time and money.
