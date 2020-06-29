App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi attacked by armed men; 9 killed

The unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi as they tried to storm it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Four heavily armed militants attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on June 29, killing four security guards and a police sub-inspector. The gunmen were subsequently shot dead by security forces, local media reports said.

The unidentified militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed hand grenades at the main gate of the building as they tried to storm it.

Police said that all the terrorists have been killed while five persons injured in the attack.

Weapons and hand grenades have been recovered from the attackers, Dawn reported.

"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange. They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Sindh's Governor Imran Ismail condemned the incident. "Strongly condemn the attack on PSX aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror. Have instructed the IG & security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are caught alive & their handlers are accorded exemplary punishments. We shall protect Sindh at all costs," Ismail tweeted.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.)

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published on Jun 29, 2020 11:36 am

tags #Current Affairs #Karachi #Pakistan #World News

