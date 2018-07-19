$2.7 lakhs in 2 months! Trump's top-dollar political ad spend on Facebook

A new study has revealed that US President Donald Trump is the single largest political advertiser on Facebook.

According to a report in The New York Times, the President and his political action committee (PAC) spent about $274,000 on Facebook ads since the beginning of May. These ads have been seen by more than 37 million people, making them the most-viewed ads on Facebook.

The study was conducted by a team of researchers from New York University and was commissioned by The New York Times. The team analysed 267,000-plus ads which contained political content through a public archive which Facebook maintains as a measure to increase its transparency.

It revealed the top 449 political-ad spenders on Facebook, since May, and found that 124 were right-wing groups, 210 groups were left-wing and 115 were neutral. The study is still under way and the researchers plan on releasing figures on how much was spent separately by the Democrats and Republicans.

According to The New York Times’ report, director of product management at Facebook Rob Leathern said the company welcomed the study and that the archive was being used exactly the way it was intended.

Trump and his PAC spent far more than the second biggest ad-spender, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. The non-profit shelled out around $188,000 in the same duration and about 24 million people viewed its ads, a majority of which challenged Trump’s position on reproductive rights.

The US President’s recent spell of Facebook ads is seeking to gather support for confirming Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the vacant Supreme Court spot.