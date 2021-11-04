MARKET NEWS

English
19 countries vow to end overseas fossil fuel finance

"Investing in unabated fossil-related energy projects increasingly entails both social and economic risks," said a joint statement of signatories, released at the COP26 climate summit.

AFP
November 04, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres greet Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during arrivals at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 1, 2021. (Image: Reuters)

At least 19 countries, including major investors the United States and Canada, promised Thursday to end all unabated overseas fossil fuel projects by the end of 2022.

But major overseas funders of fossil fuel projects, China, Japan and South Korea, were not among the list of nations on the statement.

Announcing the initiative, which is the first of its kind to preclude new overseas oil and gas projects, Britain's business minister Greg Hands said: "We must put public finance on the right side of history."

"Ending international funding for all unabated fossil fuels is the next critical frontier we must deliver on if we are to keep 1.5C within reach," he said, referring to the most ambitious Paris Agreement climate goal.

Close
Unabated fossil fuel projects are those that do not deploy technology to absorb the carbon pollution they produce.
AFP
Tags: #environment #UN COP26 climate summit #World News
first published: Nov 4, 2021 04:33 pm

