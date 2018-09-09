17 dead as plane crashes into lake in South Sudan

Aguek says the three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and a foreigner from Europe who is in surgery and in serious condition.
A local official says 17 people are dead after their aircraft crashed into a lake in South Sudan.
The minister of information for the town of Yirol, Taban Abel Aguek, tells The Associated Press that the 19-seater commercial Baby Aeroplane had been travelling from the capital, Juba.
Officials are investigating the cause of Sunday's crash.
Aguek says the three survivors are a 6-year-old child, an adult man and a foreigner from Europe who is in surgery and in serious condition.
"There were people everywhere," Aguek says of the crash site.Yirol is in the central part of the civil war-torn East African country.