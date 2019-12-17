App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 17, 2019 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

14 miners killed in coal mine blast in China

The accident happened at around 1:30 am (local time) at the Guanglong Coal Mine in Anlong County, Guizhou province, when 23 workers were working underground, authorities were quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

At least 14 miners were killed on Tuesday in a coal and gas outburst at a mine in southwest China with two workers still trapped underground, authorities said.

The accident happened at around 1:30 am (local time) at the Guanglong Coal Mine in Anlong County, Guizhou province, when 23 workers were working underground, authorities were quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Seven workers have been rescued safely, while 14 were confirmed dead and two others still remain trapped, the report said.

Close

The rescue work and investigation into the matter is underway, authorities said.

related news

Though the number of deaths has reduced at coal mines in recent years, mining accidents are common in China, the world's largest coal producer.

In November, at least 15 people were killed and nine others injured in a coal mine gas explosion in north China's Shanxi Province.

The incident happened when 35 miners were working underground at the coal mine in Pingyao County when the blast happened.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 17, 2019 09:55 am

tags #blast #China #coal mine #World News

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.