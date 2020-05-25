App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

136 Indians now jailed in Kuwait to return soon: Tripura minister

A total of 241 Indians including 136 people who were jailed in Kuwait would return to the country soon, a senior minister said on Sunday.

PTI
Kuwait Airways (Image source: Company's Facebook page)

The other 105 people were stranded in Bangladesh, Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. "Altogether 136 people from Tripura and Assam, who are at present in jail in Kuwait for violating that country's laws, would be deported. They will reach Guwahati between May 27 and June 4 in a special flight," Nath told reporters.

He said the matter has been officially informed by the Kuwaiti government, but the reason for their imprisonment is not known. "We had requested the Kuwaiti authorities to drop the Tripura residents here. However, they informed us that the flight would land in a single airport," the minister added.

Nath said 105 residents of Tripura, who are stranded in different places of Bangladesh will return to the state through the Agartala-Akhaura integrated check post on May 28.

"They would be taken to institutional quarantine and swabs of all the passengers would be collected for COVID-19 test," Nath said.

If the report of their samples tests negative, they would be allowed to leave the facility and remain under 14 days of home quarantine. And those who test positive would be hospitalized, he said.

First Published on May 25, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Kuwait #Tripura minister #World News

