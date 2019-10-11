12 most affordable cities to study abroad, see which charge no tuition fee

The study, compiled by QS Top Universities, has considered various factors such as the average tuition fees in the city’s ranked universities, the cost of living, and even purchasing power parity. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 The first thing that comes to mind when you think of studying abroad is the cost involved. While a scholarship can definitely make things light for parents as far as tuition fees are concerned, a student loan is something that has applicants under pressure. According to student.com, here's a list of countries that ask zero or a minimal tuition fee from its international students provided that they meet certain criteria.(Image: Reuters) 2/12 Country: Brazil| Tuition fees for international students: Zero| Eligibility criteria: International students have to clear Brazil’s entrance exam and the CELPE-Bras – the only certificate for Portuguese, the country’s official language, that is recognised in Brazil. (Image: Reuters) 3/12 Country: Germany| Tuition fees for international students: A fee ranging from $110 to $275 the needs to be paid per semester for covering administrative costs.| Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college’s application process. (Image: Reuters) 4/12 Country: Finland| Tuition fees for international students: Zero.| Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college’s application process, and proof that the student has $617 per month to sustain themselves. (Image: Reuters) 5/12 Country: France| Tuition fees for international students: A registration fee ranging from $220 to $440 a year for its public universities. Tuition fees for its more prestigious, and highly competitive Ecole schools range from $5,510 and $16,535 a year | Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college’s application process. (Image: Reuters) 6/12 Country: Norway| Tuition fees for international students: A registration fee of around $55 | Eligibility criteria: as undergraduate course are taught in Norwegian, Proficiency in the language is a must. (Image: Reuters) 7/12 Country: Spain| Tuition fees for international students: Free for those from the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, else anywhere between $750 to $1,410 in a public university annually. Students are charged on a per credit basis, which becomes more expensive the higher the course of study | Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 8/12 Country: Sweden| Tuition fees for international students: Free for those from the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, else anywhere between $ 8,140 to $14,230 annually.| Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 9/12 Country: Austria| Tuition fees for international students: $800 per semester for public universities. Private universities charge be| Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application. (Image: Pedro Szekely/Flickr) 10/12 Country: Greece| Tuition fees for international students: Free for EU/EEA students and $1,650 per year for non EU/EEA students. | Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application. (Image: Reuters) 11/12 Country: Czech Republic | Tuition fees for international students: Enrollment fee for $17 for Czech proficient students and around $ 920 per semester for students willing to take an English programe. | Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application. (Image: Goodfreephotos) 12/12 Country: Denmark| Tuition fees for international students: Free for EU/EEA students and from $5,575 to $14,800 per year for non EU/EEA students. | Eligibility criteria: Clearing the college application.(Image: Flickr/Stig Nygaard) First Published on Oct 11, 2019 07:51 am