11,000 scientists come together to warn about the horrors of climate crisis

Eleven thousand scientists from across the world have come together to alert humankind of the imminent dangers of a climate crisis.

Dozens of scientists collaborated to publish a statement in the journal BioScience on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the first global climate conference held in 1979. In the statement, they urged governments and societies from across the world to make some urgent changes to their ways and means of living to ensure the survival of mankind.

The push to curb population growth, not use fossil fuel, and stop deforestation and non-vegetarianism was later endorsed by 11,000 scientists from 153 nations across the globe.

The scientists have warned of “untold suffering due to the climate crisis” if these measures are not implemented immediately to drastically transform global society.

The scientists said: “We declare clearly and unequivocally that planet Earth is facing a climate emergency. To secure a sustainable future, we must change how we live. [This] entails major transformations in the ways our global society functions and interacts with natural ecosystems.”

They added that the climate crisis is real, and it is happening at the moment. The momentum of the adverse effects of climate change is increasing by the day, much faster than the scientists had gauged.

Scientists also said that not only natural ecosystems but the very survival of humanity is also dubious right now.

Professor William Ripple of Oregon State University, who is the main author of the statement, said he felt the need to push the panic button in the face of the unlikely, extreme weather conditions he was witnessing.

He added, that the warning aims at setting out indicators of the factors the cause climate crisis and the effects they have. This is necessary because most people are not aware of the repercussion climate breakdown has and that the cause and effect phenomenon is not only restricted to carbon emission and temperature rise.

“A broader set of indicators should be monitored, including human population growth, meat consumption, tree-cover loss, energy consumption, fossil-fuel subsidies and annual economic losses to extreme weather events,” said co-author Thomas Newsome, faculty at the University of Sydney.

He said that other human activities, such as an increase in the number of air passengers and global GDP growth, both of which are linked to a wealthy lifestyle, are also problem areas.

These have resulted in increased land and waterbody temperatures, subsequent rising sea level, and unforeseen extreme weather conditions.

Newsome said: “Despite 40 years of global climate negotiations, with few exceptions, we have largely failed to address this predicament. Especially worrisome are potential irreversible climate tipping points. These climate chain reactions could cause significant disruptions to ecosystems, society, and economies, potentially making large areas of Earth uninhabitable.”



Efficient energy use, including high taxation for using fossil fuel.



Stabilise global population.



Afforestation drives to restore forests and mangroves that would absorb excess CO2



Shift towards vegetarianism and curb food wastage



The scientists also laid down a number of urgent actions, which include: