App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

11 wounded in New Orleans shooting

No fatalities had been reported, and police said they quickly responded to the incident as extra patrols were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend university football game in the city

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Eleven people were wounded in a shooting early December 1 in New Orleans' French Quarter, a popular tourist hub, US police said, adding that two of the victims were in a critical condition. The shooting took place at about 3:00 am on a crowded commercial street near many hotels in a historic district that attracts visitors from around the world.

No fatalities had been reported, and police said they quickly responded to the incident as extra patrols were on duty for an annual Thanksgiving weekend university football game in the city.

"We had officers on that very block that thought they were being fired upon," police superintendent Shaun Ferguson told reporters.

Close

"Unfortunately, there were so many people out here we were unable to determine who was actually firing shots at the time. We do not know how it started."

related news

The New Orleans Police Department said via its Twitter feed that no arrests had been made and investigations were ongoing.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 1, 2019 07:16 pm

tags #Current Affairs #world

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.