11 terrorists of 2008 Mumbai terror attack live in Pakistan: FIA

Pakistan’s top investigating body the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) admitted on November 11 that 11 terrorists who had facilitated the 2008 Mumbai terror attack were from its soil, according to news reports.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the FIA’s list of over 1,200 terrorists mentions names of Muhammad Amjad Khan, who purchased the boat Al Fouz for the terror attack and Shahid Gafoor who captained it, apart from nine crew members — Muhammad Usman from Sahiwal district, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman from Lahore district, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala district, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan district, Muhammad Sabir from Multan, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran district, Abdul Shakoor from Sargodha district, and Shakil Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan district. All are reportedly members of the United Nations-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Amjad has also purchased a Yamaha MotoR boat engine, life jackets, and inflatable boats from ARZ water sport in Karachi, which were later used during the attack in Mumbai. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. Al Fouz, the boat, was later seized by Pakistani authorities at the Karachi Shipyard.

The attackers reportedly used three boats -- including Al Fouz -- to reach Mumbai from Karachi. En route to their destination, they hijacked another boat, killing four of its crew members. They forced the vessel's captain to take them close to the Indian shores and killed him when the vessel reached Mumbai's coast.

However, the list reportedly does not include the name of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. Saeed is a UN-designated terrorist and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.