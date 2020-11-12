PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
WEBINAR :How to find a multi-bagger in 2021 with Growth Module. Watch Now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

11 terrorists of 2008 Mumbai terror attack live in Pakistan: FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency's list, however, reportedly does not include the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed -- the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Pakistan’s top investigating body the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) admitted on November 11 that 11 terrorists who had facilitated the 2008 Mumbai terror attack were from its soil, according to news reports.

According to a report by the New Indian Express, the FIA’s list of over 1,200 terrorists mentions names of Muhammad Amjad Khan, who purchased the boat Al Fouz for the terror attack and Shahid Gafoor who captained it, apart from nine crew members — Muhammad Usman from Sahiwal district, Ateeq-Ur-Rehman from Lahore district, Muhammad Mushtaq from Gujranwala district, Riaz Ahmad from Hafizabad, Muhammad Naeem from Dera Ghazi Khan district, Muhammad Sabir from Multan, Muhammad Usman from Lodhran district, Abdul Shakoor from Sargodha district, and Shakil Ahmad from Rahim Yar Khan district. All are reportedly members of the United Nations-listed terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Amjad has also purchased a Yamaha MotoR boat engine, life jackets, and inflatable boats from ARZ water sport in Karachi, which were later used during the attack in Mumbai. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. Al Fouz, the boat, was later seized by Pakistani authorities at the Karachi Shipyard.

Close

The attackers reportedly used three boats -- including Al Fouz -- to reach Mumbai from Karachi. En route to their destination, they hijacked another boat, killing four of its crew members. They forced the vessel's captain to take them close to the Indian shores and killed him when the vessel reached Mumbai's coast.

related news

However, the list reportedly does not include the name of LeT chief Hafiz Saeed. Saeed is a UN-designated terrorist and mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The list contains names of 161 terrorists from Baluchistan province, 737 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100 from Sindh, 122 from Punjab, 32 from Islamabad and 30 from Pakistani occupied Kashmir (PoK), according to a report by DNA. They have been categorised as 'most wanted'.
First Published on Nov 12, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Current Affairs #mumbai #Pakistan #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.