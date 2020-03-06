11 coronavirus deaths in US, working hard to keep numbers low: Donald Trump

The US has seen 11 deaths and reported 129 coronavirus infection cases, President Donald Trump said on Thursday, asserting that his administration is working "very hard" to keep the numbers "as low as possible".

The coronavirus outbreak which first originated in China in December last year has infected over 95,000 people and resulted in more than 3,200 deaths worlwide.

"With approximately 100,000 coronavirus cases worldwide, and 3,280 deaths, the United States, because of quick action on closing our borders, has, as of now, only 129 cases (40 Americans brought in) and 11 deaths," Trump said in a tweet.

"We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!" said the president who has made his deputy Vice President Mike Pence head of the efforts of his administration to address the challenges posed by the deadly virus.

Trump also retweeted posts of some of the lawmakers who have appreciated his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"I want to commend the President for how he has handled the Coronavirus situation, especially his early decision to shut down access into our Country from China, despite strong opposition to that decision," Senator Tom Cotton said.

Pence told Fox News that the American people should know that according to all experts, the risk of contracting the coronavirus for the average American remains low.

"Nevertheless, beginning in January this president took unprecedented action suspending all travel from China, quarantining Americans that came home. We recently established screening in Italy and in South Korea while we put travel advisories on areas of those countries," he said.

"But our focus is specifically now on putting the healthy and safety of Americans first. We have over 100 Americans who have contracted the disease. Most are recovering and doing well," he added.

Pence on Thursday travelled to Washington State to meet with the Governor and ensure that the US capital has all the support that it needs to confront the concentration of cases.

The World Health Organisation last week raised the global virus risk to maximum level after the outbreak spread to sub-Saharan Africa and stock markets around the world plummeted.