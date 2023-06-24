Russian officials proclaim loyalty to Putin, predict victory for him

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File image)

Even as rebellious troops claimed to be preparing to march toward Moscow on Saturday, there was a kind of march of loyalty in the other direction as Kremlin apparatchiks, regional governors, lawmakers and other officials lined up to declare their fealty to President Vladimir Putin.

Mostly posted on social media, the pledges of loyalty were uniform in declaring that in a time of crisis for the Russian state, everyone should rally behind the president and commander in chief.

Virtually all of them predicted victory over the insurgency.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president who has transformed himself into a hard-liner in the course of the war in Ukraine, said that the most important means to defeat “the external and internal enemy” was to “rally around the president, the supreme commander of the country’s armed forces.”

Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region, an area bordering Ukraine that has experienced sporadic attacks during the fighting, said the war was the key task at hand. “The main enemy outside our borders is shelling peaceful settlements in our region,” Starovoit said. “This is what needs to be fought.”

In a separate post, Starovoit noted that he would not remove any of his previous posts praising the gains that the Wagner mercenary group had helped achieve in Ukraine.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the pugnacious ruler of Chechnya, promised to commit his own private militia, estimated around 20,000 troops, to putting down the insurgency. Although some of the troops have fought in Ukraine, Kadyrov has a history of proclaiming a more active role than he actually carries out.

There was no sign that any central figures were taking the side of Yevgeny Prigozhin — leader of the Wagner private military group whose forces on Saturday had claimed control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and were threatening to march to Moscow — even among his professed fans, with most avoiding even mentioning him by name.

Earlier this year, Sergei Mironov, head of the “A Just Russia” party in Parliament, proudly posed with a sledgehammer that Prigozhin had sent him. The sledgehammer became a grisly symbol of the Wagner mercenary group after it used one to publicly execute a former fighter deemed a traitor.

But on Saturday, Mironov was keeping his distance.

“We will not allow the enemy to have the slightest chance,” he said in a statement. “Our country is fighting for its future.”

Mark Galeotti, an expert on the Russian military and security services, said in an interview that anyone considering supporting Prigozhin was probably waiting for a better sense of who might win.

“The only way that this can succeed now is by seizing power in the country,” he said. “The people who might be sympathetic toward Prigozhin’s critique of the war — are they necessarily up for civil war?”

Treason or joining an armed rebellion carries stiff jail sentences of up to 20 years, Galeotti noted.

“It is all about momentum, and at the moment, momentum, certainly political momentum, is with the state,” he said.

By Neil MacFarquhar