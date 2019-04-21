100 killed, over 400 injured as 6 blasts hit three churches, three five-star hotels in Sri Lanka

At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured after six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Three churches -- St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa -- were targeted, police said.

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. The hotels are frequented by tourists.

In just one church, St. Sebastian's in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo, more than 50 people had been killed, a police official told Reuters, with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.

Media reported 25 people were also killed in an attack on a church in Batticaloa in Eastern Province.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.



I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today. I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong. Please avoid propagating unverified reports and speculation. The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation.

— Ranil Wickremesinghe (@RW_UNP) April 21, 2019

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called a National Security Council meeting at his home later in the day.

India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said via Twitter: “I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

