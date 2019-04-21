App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

100 killed, over 400 injured as 6 blasts hit three churches, three five-star hotels in Sri Lanka

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

At least 100 people were killed and more than 400 others injured after six near-simultaneous blasts hit three churches and three high-end hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

The blasts occurred at around 8.45 am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Three churches -- St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa -- were targeted, police said.

Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels, the Shangrila, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. The hotels are frequented by tourists.

related news

In just one church, St. Sebastian's in Katuwapitiya, north of Colombo, more than 50 people had been killed, a police official told Reuters, with pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.

Media reported 25 people were also killed in an attack on a church in Batticaloa in Eastern Province.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks in a country which was at war for decades with Tamil separatists until 2009 during which bomb blasts in the capital were common.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called a National Security Council meeting at his home later in the day.

India's Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said via Twitter: “I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters. This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 11:29 am

tags #Current Affairs #Sri Lanka #World News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Vicky Kaushal says he is recovering well post face injury, Tiger Shrof ...

Sadak 2 featuring Alia Bhatt goes on the floors in May, confirms Pooja ...

Not Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone was the original choice as Roop for K ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KXIP vs DC: Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan help ...

Brahamastra: Ranbir Kapoor's role revealed, to play dual roles

IPL 2019 Highlights, MI vs RR: Captain Steven Smith shines in Rajastha ...

Rajkummar Rao to star in Chupke Chupke remake; to essay Dharmendra's p ...

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their ...

Vicky Kaushal injured on sets of his next, gets 13 stitches on face

Pregnant Women Feel Pushed Out of Their Jobs

Christians Mourn Sri Lanka Church Attacks on Easter Sunday, Post Condo ...

Vivek Oberoi Visits Shirdi, Seeks Blessings for the Release of Modi Bi ...

Explosions at Churches and Hotels in Sri Lanka On Easter Morning

Cristiano Ronaldo Grabs Another Slice of History, Becomes 1st Football ...

Jet Airways Crisis: Lenders Keen on Non-IBC Resolution if Bidding Proc ...

Ranbir Kapoor is a Fiery Superhero in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'

Arbaaz Khan is Once Again Open to Marriage After Divorce With Malaika ...

Sushma Swaraj Says India Keeping Close Watch on Sri Lanka Where 6 Blas ...

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

In defence of the Bengaluru non-voter: Polling through WhatsApp, fewer ...

Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones — When worlds collide, which M ...

Anantnag Lok Sabha seat: Three-phased election, reduced polling hours ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Northern Ireland unrest: Journalist shot dead during riot; police call ...

Serie A: Juventus clinch eight consecutive Scudetto with comeback vict ...

Net employment generation in formal sector trebled in February to 8.61 ...

The Queer Take: Our bodies, our selves — navigating corporeal conund ...

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro launch date will be announced on 23 April, sa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.