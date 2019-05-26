10 wounded as gunmen open fire outside New Jersey bar

Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Authorities say at least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey's capital city Trenton, wounding 10 people, two critically, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.
Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25 am Saturday and fired more than 30 shots before fleeing.
Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the male victims were listed in critical but stable condition while the others were in stable condition.
