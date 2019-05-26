10 wounded as gunmen open fire outside New Jersey bar

Authorities say at least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey's capital city Trenton, wounding 10 people, two critically, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25 am Saturday and fired more than 30 shots before fleeing.

Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the male victims were listed in critical but stable condition while the others were in stable condition.

Police Director Sheilah Coley said the victims were "just out for a night of fun and then it turned into a night of violence." Police were examining surveillance footage to locate the vehicle.