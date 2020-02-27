10 smallest countries in the world: Mumbai is bigger than 8 nations put together

The total area of Earth is 510.072 million sq km and the total land area is approximately 148.94 million sq km. While there are 195 countries that occupy this land mass, there are some countries that are smaller than the smallest cities in India. Mumbai is spread on 603.4 sq km of land. Believe it or not, 8 of the smallest countries in the world put together are smaller than Mumbai. Check them out below. (Image: Reuters)