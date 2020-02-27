App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2020 10:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 smallest countries in the world: Mumbai is bigger than 8 nations put together

Mumbai is spread on 603.4 sq km of land. Believe it or not, 8 of the smallest countries in the world put together are smaller than Mumbai

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The total area of Earth is 510.072 million sq km and the total land area is approximately 148.94 million sq km. While there are 195 countries that occupy this land mass, there are some countries that smaller than smallest cities in India. Mumbai is spread on 603.4 sq km of land. Believe it or not, the 10 smallest countries in the world are smaller than Mumbai. Check them out below.
The total area of Earth is 510.072 million sq km and the total land area is approximately 148.94 million sq km. While there are 195 countries that occupy this land mass, there are some countries that are smaller than the smallest cities in India. Mumbai is spread on 603.4 sq km of land. Believe it or not, 8 of the smallest countries in the world put together are smaller than Mumbai. Check them out below. (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Malta | Size: 122 square miles (316 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 10 | Malta | Size: 316 sq km (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Maldives | Size: 115 square miles (298 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 9 | Maldives | Size: 298 sq km (Image: Reuters)

No 8| Saint Kitts and Nevis | Size: 101 square miles (261 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 8 | Saint Kitts and Nevis | Size: 261 sq km (Image: Reuters)

6 | Marshal Islands (Image: Reuters)
No 7 | Marshall Islands | Size: 181 sq km (Image: Reuters)

5 | Liechtenstein (Image: Reuters)
No 6 | Liechtenstein | Size: 160 sq km (Image: Reuters)

No 5| San Marino | Size: 24 square miles (61 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 5 | San Marino | Size: 61 sq km (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Tuvalu | Size: 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) (Image: state.gov)
No 4 | Tuvalu | Size: 26 square km (Image: state.gov)

No 3| Nauru | Size: 8.1 square miles (21 square kilometers) (Image: naurugov.nr)
No 3 | Nauru | Size: 21 sq km (Image: naurugov.nr)

No 2| Monaco | Size: 0.78 square miles (2.02 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 2 | Monaco | Size: 2.02 sq km (Image: Reuters)

No 1| Vatican City | Size: 0.17 square miles (0.44 square kilometers) (Image: Reuters)
No 1 | Vatican City | Size: 0.44 sq km (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 27, 2020 10:14 am

