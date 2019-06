No 4. New Delhi | The capital of India finds its way to the top 5 with a congestion level of 58 percent. The city’s traffic has seen a decrease of 4 percent congestion since 2017. While one might witness congestion of up to 73 percent during morning rush hour, manoeuvring your way through the city’s streets during the evening might prove to be unwise as traffic levels sometimes shoot up to 93 percent. (Image: Reuters)