10 countries with the most wealth: US is No 1; guess where India ranks

Here are the top 10 countries that control most of the wealth in the world. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Credit Suisse’s 2019 global wealth report suggests that the total money in the world amounts to $360.6 trillion. The US remains the richest country with almost 30 percent of the world’s total net worth. Here is a list of the top 10 richest countries. The report defines wealth or ‘net worth’, as the sum of all financial assets minus debts. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 No 10 | Switzerland | Total wealth: $3.9 trillion (Image: Reuters) 3/11 No 9 | Australia | Total wealth: $7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters) 4/11 No 8 | South Korea | Total wealth: $7.3 trillion (Image: Reuters) 5/11 No 7 | Canada | Total wealth: $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters) 6/11 No 6 | India | Total wealth: $12.6 trillion (Image: Reuters) 7/11 No 5 | United Kingdom | Total wealth: $14.3 trillion (Image: Reuters) 8/11 No 4 | Germany | Total wealth: $14.7 trillion (Image: Reuters) 9/11 No 3 | Japan | Total wealth: $25 trillion (Image: Reuters) 10/11 No 2 | China | Total wealth: $63.8 trillion (Image: Reuters) 11/11 No 1 | United States | Total wealth: $106 trillion (Reuters) First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:55 am