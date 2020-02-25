App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

10 countries with the most wealth: US is No 1; guess where India ranks

Here are the top 10 countries that control most of the wealth in the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Credit Suisse’s 2019 global wealth report suggests that money in the world has risen to $360.6 trillion. While the US remains the richest country with almost 30 percent of the world’s total net worth, here is a list of the top 10 richest countries. The report defines wealth or ‘net worth’, as the sum total of all financial assets minus debts. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Credit Suisse’s 2019 global wealth report suggests that the total money in the world amounts to $360.6 trillion. The US remains the richest country with almost 30 percent of the world’s total net worth. Here is a list of the top 10 richest countries. The report defines wealth or ‘net worth’, as the sum of all financial assets minus debts. (Image: Reuters)

No 10| Switzerland | Total wealth | 3.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | Switzerland | Total wealth: $3.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 9| Australia | Total wealth | 7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Australia | Total wealth: $7.2 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 8| South Korea | Total wealth |7.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | South Korea | Total wealth: $7.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 7| Canada | Total wealth | $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Canada | Total wealth: $8.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 6| India | Total wealth | $12.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | India | Total wealth: $12.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 5| United Kingdom | Total wealth | $14.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | United Kingdom | Total wealth: $14.3 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No 4| Germany | Total wealth | $14.7 trillion (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Germany | Total wealth: $14.7 trillion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 3| Japan: $4.9 trillion (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3 | Japan | Total wealth: $25 trillion (Image: Reuters)

Rank 2| China: $13.6 trillion (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | China | Total wealth: $63.8 trillion (Image: Reuters)

No1| United States | Total wealth| $106 trillion (Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | United States | Total wealth: $106 trillion (Reuters)

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:55 am

tags #Slideshow #wealth #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.