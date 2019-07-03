10 best airlines in the world: Guess which carrier beat Singapore Airlines to take top spot

Top 10 of the worlds finest airline has won the award in other categories like Best Crew, World's Cleanest airline, First-Class service, etc. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Airline review and ranking consultancy Skytrax, has named the top 10 airlines to travel in the world. Many of them have been given various distinctions like Best Crew, World's Cleanest airline and first-class service. Here is the list of the top 10 airlines in the world (Image Source: Reuters) 2/11 No. 10 | Thai Airways | Thai Airways was ranked at 10th position by Skytrax. It was also awarded airline with the best staff in Asia. (Image Source: Reuters) 3/11 No. 9 | Lufthansa | The only airline from Europe to make it to the top ten, Skytrax also ranked the airline number 10 in terms of cleanliness. It was also named the best airline in Europe. (Image Source: Reuters) 4/11 No. 8 | Qantas Airways | The flagship carrier of Australia is the best airline in the Australia/ Pacific region. It is also the largest airline when it comes to fleet size. (Image Source: Reuters) 5/11 No. 7 | Hainan Airlines | Rated the best airline in China, Hainan Airlines is the largest civilian-run air transport company in the country. (Image Source: Reuters) 6/11 No. 6 | Eva Air | This Taiwan-based airline was ranked the ‘World’s Cleanest Airline’ by Skytrax. It has been providing both passenger and cargo services to 62 international destinations. (Image Source: Reuters) 7/11 No. 5 | Emirates | The airline, owned by the government of Dubai, has been awarded the airline with the best in-flight entertainment services (Image Source: Reuters) 8/11 No. 4 | Cathay Pacific | The Hong Kong-based flagship carrier also runs other airlines like Cathay Dragon and Air Hong Kong. (Image source: Reuters) 9/11 No.3 | All Nippon Airways | The largest airline in Japan, All Nippon Airways or ANA, was given the third rank by Skytrax. (Image Source: Reuters) 10/11 No. 2 | Singapore Airlines | With the best crew around in airline circuit and first class service, the airline was given the second rank. (Image Source: Reuters) 11/11 No. 1 | Qatar Airways | Bagging the ‘World's Best Airline’ award five times before— in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017— Qatar Airways has overtaken Singapore Airlines to take the top spot. (Image Source: Reuters) First Published on Jul 3, 2019 07:42 am