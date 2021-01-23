MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

$1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has a winner, ticket was sold in Michigan

The Mega Millions lottery winner, who is yet to be identified, can choose between long-term payments or a $739.6 million lump-sum payout before taxes.

Moneycontrol News
January 23, 2021 / 02:08 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

Don’t forget to check your Mega Million lottery ticket if you live in Michigan, United States. A lucky lottery player in the state managed to win the $1 billion jackpot.

One ticket, purchased in Michigan, matched all six numbers: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and 24. This is necessary to win the estimated prize. However, the winner is yet to be identified.

The odds of scoring this jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 (302 million).

The winner can choose between long-term payments or a $739.6 million lump-sum payout before taxes, according to Mega Millions.

The organisers have said that January 22’s Mega Millions jackpot was one of the most valuable ever.

Close

The jackpot is the second-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history. In 2018, a $1.537-billion jackpot was won in South Carolina–still the world’s largest lottery prize on a single ticket.

However, as a result of this draw, the jackpot for the next drawing on January 26 resets to its current starting value of $20 million.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #lottery #United States #World News
first published: Jan 23, 2021 02:08 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.