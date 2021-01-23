$1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot has a winner, ticket was sold in Michigan

Representative image

Don’t forget to check your Mega Million lottery ticket if you live in Michigan, United States. A lucky lottery player in the state managed to win the $1 billion jackpot.

One ticket, purchased in Michigan, matched all six numbers: 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and 24. This is necessary to win the estimated prize. However, the winner is yet to be identified.

The odds of scoring this jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350 (302 million).

The winner can choose between long-term payments or a $739.6 million lump-sum payout before taxes, according to Mega Millions.

The organisers have said that January 22’s Mega Millions jackpot was one of the most valuable ever.

The jackpot is the second-largest prize in Mega Millions’ history. In 2018, a $1.537-billion jackpot was won in South Carolina–still the world’s largest lottery prize on a single ticket.

However, as a result of this draw, the jackpot for the next drawing on January 26 resets to its current starting value of $20 million.