App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

1.4 mn people move to cities weekly: UN chief Antonio Guterres

In his message for the 'World Cities Day', celebrated annually on October 31, Guterres stressed that "hazards do not need to become disasters".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

About 1.4 million people move to cities every week around the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said on the 'World Cities Day', warning that such a large rate of migration can contribute to increased risks from natural and human made disasters.

In his message for the 'World Cities Day', celebrated annually on October 31, Guterres stressed that "hazards do not need to become disasters".

"Every week, 1.4 million people move to cities. Such rapid urbanisation can strain local capacities, contributing to increased risk from natural and human made disasters. But hazards do not need to become disasters. The answer is to build resilience -- to storms, floods, earthquakes, fires, pandemics and economic crises," the UN chief said Tuesday.

Guterres explained that cities around the world are doing just that, forging new ways to increase resilience and sustainability.

related news

Bangkok has built vast underground water storage facilities to cope with increased flood risk and save water for drier periods, he said.

The local government in Quito has reclaimed or protected more than 200,000 hectares of land to boost flood protection, reduce erosion and safeguard the city's freshwater supply and biodiversity, he said.

The UN chief indicated that Johannesburg "is involving residents in efforts to improve public spaces so they can be safely used for recreation, sports, community events and services such as free medical care".

The 'World Cities Day' was established by the UN to promote the international community's interest in global urbanisation, push forward cooperation among countries in meeting opportunities and addressing challenges of urbanisation and contributing to sustainable urban development around the world.

Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN Habitat), flagged the importance of investing in resilience or face growing "economic, social, political and human" risks.

"It has been estimated that without action on climate change – which accounts for just one facet of resilience – some 77 million urban residents risk falling into poverty," she said, elaborating that human-made and environmental threats ranged from drought, floods and fires to economic shocks, disease outbreaks, war and migration.

"Investing in resilience is a wise investment," the UN Habitat chief said.

The theme of this year's commemoration 'Building Sustainable and Resilient Cities' focuses on the need to preserve human life and limit damage and destruction while continuing to provide infrastructure and services after a crisis.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 12:37 pm

tags #Antonio Guterres #UN chief #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.