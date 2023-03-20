GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Xi Jinping meets Putin in Moscow: China-Russia show of strength amid ICC arrest warrant row
Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:56 PM IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow for the first-time since the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Watch!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#China
#Jinping
#Putin
#Russia
#russiaukraine
first published: Mar 20, 2023 06:56 pm