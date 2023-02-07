Watch | Turkey earthquake caught on live TV; death toll hits 5,000

A live television broadcast captured the moment two consecutive aftershocks of a powerful earthquake hit Turkey's Malatya on Monday. Ahaber/Anews reporter Yuksel Akalan was reporting on the earthquake when the shockwave struck, covering people and the street in dust. The reporter helped evacuating the area and assisted a young girl. Videos of building collapse across Turkey and Syria after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the country have gone viral. More than 5,000 people have been confirmed dead and scores injured. World leaders have condoled the loss of life and provided assistance to Turkey, which faced one the worst disasters in decades.