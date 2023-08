india ‘War Is Not An Option...’, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Offers To Hold Talks With India Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday offered talks with India to address all serious and outstanding issues as he said "war is not an option” for both countries as they fight poverty and unemployment. "We are prepared to talk with everyone, even with our neighbour, provided that the neighbour is serious to talk serious matters on the table because war is no more an option,” the prime minister said, in an apparent reference to India. Watch to know more