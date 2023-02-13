Turkish Citizen Thanks India For Quick Relief Under "Operation Dost" To Quake-Hit Turkey

Turkey and Syria are mourning the loss of more than 24,000 lives after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked the two countries on 6 February 2023. India became one of the first nations to extend its hand for help. The series of deadly earthquakes have left the countries crippled and struggling as they are desperately trying to rescue the remaining victims.
India has sent seven aircraft so far with relief material and specialized rescue teams to Turkey under ‘Operation Dost’.
The Indian Army has also set up a field hospital in Hatay to save maximum lives.
