world Turkey Earthquake: CCTV footages of buildings collapsing, ground shaking, people running Fresh CCTV footages from Turkey show the collapse of buildings in Malatya during the earthquake on 6 February 2023. A major 7.8-magnitude earthquake had struck Turkey and Syria. The combined death toll in Turkey and Syria has climbed to over 41,000. Damages will probably exceed $20 billion, the risk modelling company Verisk estimated. Watch!