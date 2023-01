world St. Anthony Day: Hundreds of Pets, Blessed By Priest | Know More About This Ritual Every January, the Spanish hold celebrations to celebrate Saint Anthony on the holiday named Saint Anthony's Daymarks. St Anthony the Abbot is considered the patron saint of animals because he is depicted as a person who cared for and protected them. On the day of celebration, hundreds of pet owners took their pets to the church where they were blessed by priests. And these pet owners have immense faith in this day. Watch to know more about this day