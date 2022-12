business Santa May Bring The Polar Vortex To The US | America Bracing For Coldest Christmas In Years There’s a winter snow warning in the United States & Canada as they brace for the most savage December in over a decade. A phenomenon called POLAR VORTEX - which is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, that spins counter-clockwise around the North Pole - is threatening an unusually strong winter. How does the polar vortex affect weather - and what’s the impact likely to be this year? Watch to find out!