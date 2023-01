world Russia attacks Ukraine on New Year's day | S Jaishankar makes India’s stance on the war clear Explosions rocked Kyiv minutes after the clock struck 12 on new year’s day. Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles and drones on the capital of Ukraine on December 31st and then again on January 1st. Leaders of both nations addressed their subjects and made their stance clear on the ongoing war. India’s external affair minister S Jaishankar urged the two nations to resolve the conflict peacefully and reflected on where India stands on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Watch to find out.