india Rishi Sunak offers his Mother’s homemade ‘Barfi’ to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak offered the famous Indian sweet ‘barfi’ to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. What’s even more special? It was made by his mother. The video has clinched a flurry of responses from users on social media. In February 2023, Zelenskyy visited UK for the second time since Russian invasion in Ukraine began in February 2022.