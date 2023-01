world Private bomb shelters in Ukraine: Cost of a shelter same as a 2-BHK | World News Bunker apartments designed to withstand heavy artillery are being produced by entrepreneurs in Kharkiv. The bunkers are being produced to satisfy an increased demand for private underground shelters with a constant missile attacks from Russia. The shelters built under 'Project Skhov' are self-contained units with full amenities. Watch the video to find out more details about the underground bunkers in Ukraine.