World
PM Modi & PM Of Italy Giorgia Meloni at Joint Press Meet in New Delhi
Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
PM Modi meets Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Delhi's Hyderabad House. Leaders exchange views on multifaceted bilateral ties & deepen convergences on regional & global issues. Watch!
#georgiameloni
#pmmodi
#pressmeet
#video
first published: Mar 2, 2023 02:08 pm