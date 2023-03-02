 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi & PM Of Italy Giorgia Meloni at Joint Press Meet in New Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

PM Modi meets Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at Delhi's Hyderabad House. Leaders exchange views on multifaceted bilateral ties & deepen convergences on regional & global issues. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
first published: Mar 2, 2023 02:08 pm